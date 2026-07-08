Energy Minister sets out new push to widen electricity access

Minister of Energy Dr Jean Mathanga says government plans to expand electricity access are moving ahead through rural electrification programmes and new investments in power generation.

Speaking on the sidelines of parliamentary proceedings, she said the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) remains the main vehicle for connecting underserved communities, with constituencies required to submit proposals through District Councils for consideration in upcoming phases.

Mathanga said work under MAREP Phase 9 is ongoing, with Phase 10 expected to follow.

She added that the ACENT Project is running alongside MAREP, covering learning institutions and health facilities, off‑grid rooftop systems, and electricity connections for training centres and domestic users.

The minister urged MPs to coordinate with District Councils to ensure constituency proposals reach the ministry through the correct channels.

On national supply, Mathanga acknowledged that Malawi continues to operate below demand.

She said current generation stands at about 551 megawatts against a requirement of more than 700 megawatts.

Government, she said, is working to diversify generation through solar, coal‑fired and hydropower projects.

Hydropower sites have been identified in all three regions, and the ministry is seeking investors to develop them.

She highlighted the Mpatamanga Hydropower Project as a major addition to the grid, expected to supply about 380 megawatts once completed.

Mathanga also confirmed that the African Development Bank’s US$22.9 million financing will be used to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure at Kapichira Power Station, including a dam currently operating on a temporary basis.

Restoring the facility, she said, will return Kapichira to full capacity and help stabilise electricity supply nationwide.

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