‘Entitlement Culture’: Ex‑SPC accused of grabbing high‑end govt vehicles

A Malawian political commentator has alleged that former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga Zanga Chikhosi walked away with three luxury government vehicles after being fired — without paying for any of them.

In a Facebook post, Idriss Ali Nasser claims the ex‑SPC took home a Mercedes‑Benz, a Toyota VX, and a Land Cruiser V8R — the last of which he says had been procured for the Vice-President.

According to Nasser, Chikhosi “didn’t buy them, didn’t offer to buy — he just took them”, insisting officials described the vehicles as his “entitlement”.

Nasser contrasts this with what he says happened to the family of the late Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who died in office in 2024.

He alleges the family offered to purchase two of the vehicles Chilima had been using, but were permitted to buy only one.

The commentator argues the episode exposes what he calls an “entitlement” culture in the public service and questions claims that the administration of former president Lazarus Chakwera provided exceptional support to the Chilima family.

The government has not responded to the allegations.

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