ERIS and Icon Properties Mark Independence Day in Style, Reward Loyal Shoppers

ERIS and Icon Properties, part of the NICO Group Malawi, have marked Malawi’s 62nd Independence Anniversary with vibrant celebrations at Chichiri Shopping Mall and Lilongwe City Mall (Game Complex), rewarding loyal customers while bringing communities together for fun-filled festivities.

The Independence Day celebrations feature entertainment, community activities, and a raffle draw where shoppers stand a chance of winning exciting prizes as a token of appreciation for their continued support.

Chief Executive Officer of ERIS and Icon Properties, Washington Chimuzu, said the initiative, running from 25 to 26 July 2026, is aimed at thanking loyal customers for their trust while giving back to the communities the company serves.

“Independence Day is a special occasion that brings joy to every Malawian. At ERIS and Icon Properties, we are using this celebration to show our customers and communities how much we value and appreciate them. Their support has been the foundation of our success, and this is our way of saying thank you,” said Chimuzu.

He added that the company remains committed to delivering quality services and creating exceptional shopping experiences across Malawi while continuing to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The celebrations underscore ERIS and Icon Properties’ commitment to customer appreciation, community engagement, and creating memorable experiences beyond the shopping experience.

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