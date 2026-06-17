Ernest Kaonga’s Heart for Education Shines as Mangochi Girl Earns Prestigious India Scholarship

The life of Duwama Muhammad, a Standard 8 learner from Mangochi, continues to be transformed through the power of education and the generosity of those who believe in nurturing young talent.

Muhammad, who is already benefiting from a scholarship at Maranatha Academy, has now secured another major opportunity after being awarded a full scholarship to pursue her studies at Sharda University in India.

The exciting development follows a recommendation by Ernest Kaonga, Director of Maranatha Academy, whose unwavering commitment to identifying and supporting promising students has opened yet another life-changing door for a young Malawian.

According to a statement from Sharda University, Muhammad has been offered a place at the institution, with her admission set to take effect once she successfully completes her current level of education. The university warmly welcomed her into its academic community and acknowledged Kaonga’s instrumental role in making the opportunity possible.

The scholarship is expected to cover the costs associated with her education, removing significant financial barriers and giving the young learner a chance to pursue her dreams on the international stage.

Muhammad is currently awaiting the release of her Standard 8 examination results, but the scholarship announcement has already brought hope and excitement to her future.

The achievement also shines a spotlight on Ernest Kaonga’s passion for investing in children’s education. Through his leadership at Maranatha Academy and his willingness to advocate for deserving students, Kaonga has demonstrated a belief that talent should never be limited by financial circumstances or background. His efforts continue to create opportunities that empower young people to reach their full potential and represent Malawi with distinction beyond its borders.

For Muhammad, the scholarship marks more than just an academic award—it is the beginning of a journey made possible by dedication, hard work, and the support of individuals committed to changing lives through education.

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