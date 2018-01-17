Escom installing new management information system

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) is this week migrating to a new management information system (MIS) to improve its service delivery.

The new system is being financed under Millennium Challenge Account Malawi (MCA-M). Installation of the new system started in 2014 as part of Escom’s reforms.

Escom’s Director of Distribution and Customer Service, Alfred Kaponda told the local media over the weekend that customers should expect an improvement of services once the new system is installed.

“Our customers will see a quick delivery of service and better supervision of our operations because with this system, it will not matter wherever somebody is serving our customers because the central office will be able to see what is happening as everything will be online,” said Kaponda.

Following the installation of the new system, customers are expected to experience temporal switch off of the current system for prepaid and post-paid billing until the go live date of the system on Thursday(January 18 2018) at 6 am.

The system replaces multiple non-integrated computerized and manual processes and will automate most of the manual processes and implement new systems in areas where there are no computer systems in place.

Meanwhile, Escom is in the process of replacing seven-digit pre-paid meters with 11-digit meters.

This means that customers with seven-digits pre-paid meters will be purchasing pre-paid electricity units through the Escom customer service centres and through prepaid electricity scratch cards up until their meters have been replaced.

Escom has since advised customers to buy enough prepaid electricity units to take them through the changeover period when the service will not be available.

