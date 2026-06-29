Escom Invests K11 Billion to Modernise Power Grid, Cut Electricity Outages

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has launched a US$6.3 million (approximately K11 billion) infrastructure project to replace ageing wooden transmission poles with durable prestressed concrete poles in a major effort to improve the reliability and stability of the country’s electricity supply.

The project will involve replacing wooden poles along the 66-kilovolt (kV) Mapanga–Fundis Cross transmission line and the 132kV Nkula B–Phombeya No. 1 transmission line, two critical sections of Malawi’s power transmission network that have been prone to faults and frequent maintenance due to deteriorating infrastructure.

Speaking during a tour of the Mapanga–Fundis Cross transmission line, Escom Chief Public Relations Officer Pilirani Phiri said the investment represents a long-term solution aimed at strengthening the national electricity grid while reducing the frequency of power outages that have affected households, businesses and industries.

Phiri said the prestressed concrete poles are stronger, more durable and better able to withstand harsh weather conditions than traditional wooden poles, making them a more sustainable option for the country’s transmission infrastructure.

He added that the project will significantly reduce maintenance costs, improve operational efficiency and ensure a more reliable supply of electricity to consumers across Malawi.

“This is a long-term investment in reliability that will reduce outages, cut maintenance costs and strengthen Malawi’s electricity network for generations to come,” said Phiri.

Beyond improving electricity transmission, the project is also expected to stimulate local economic activity through the establishment of Malawi’s first prestressed concrete pole manufacturing plant. The facility is projected to create between 150 and 200 direct jobs, providing employment opportunities while reducing the country’s reliance on imported transmission infrastructure materials.

Escom believes the investment marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of Malawi’s electricity transmission system and forms part of broader efforts to build a more resilient, efficient and dependable power network capable of supporting the country’s growing energy demand and economic development.

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