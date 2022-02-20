Escom, Marine staff feared dead after boat capsizes on Shire River

There are fears many people have died after a boat carrying Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) staff and officers from Marine Department of the Malawi Police Services capsized in Chikwawa on the Shire River.

A statement from Escom says the boat was also carrying some local people before it capsized on Thursday evening.

ESCOM Public Relations Manager, Innocent Chitosi confirmed that the incident.

According to Chitosi, the boat was carrying about ten people and rescue efforts are underway.

The team was working on restoring power in some parts of the Lower Shire in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ana.

It said the rescue efforts were hampered by a sudden surge in water levels in Shire River.

It is not been disclosed why the engineers and technicians were not wearing lifeguards equipment.

