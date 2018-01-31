Escom wants to achieve consistency power supply – Ligoya

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Board Chair, Perks Ligoya, says plans are underway to make the statutory corporation corrupt free and ensure they achieve consistency power supply.

Ligoya was speaking during the official commissioning of 55 megawatts power supply generators in Blantyre on Wednesday, saying the corporation will be aligning itself towards the vision of the country’s leadership for a corrupt free Malawi.

“Escom wants to achieve consistency power supply in the country and since the can done by making the corporation corrupt free,” Ligoya said.

The board chair added that the corporation is also wooing potential investors to support investments in power generation using diesel, gas and wind with Escom as the supplier.

Ligoya then expressed gratitude to the leadership of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for its commitment towards ending the problems of intermittent power supply whose source is lack of investment in the energy sector by previous administrations.

On Wednesday President Mutharika commissioned 55 megawatts power supply generators at Chichiri Power Station in Blantyre

The installation of these generators is part of the long-term measures of adding more megawatts to the country’s power grid as one way of boosting vibrant sectors that heavily rely on continuous availability of power

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :