Evil dad on the run for ‘ritual murder’ of wife and baby son is caught trying to flee to Zambia

A monster on the run after allegedly slaughtering his wife and their one-year-old son in a chilling suspected ritual killing has been caught just before he could flee the country.

Levi Mkandawire, 30, was finally snared by police as he hid out in Biyambia Village, plotting a desperate escape across the border into Zambia — days after the horrifying double murder at Mphita Village, in the area of Senior Chief Mpherembe.

Police say the depraved suspect had chillingly announced his sickening plan to his terrified wife just days before the killings — telling her he intended to murder their baby son in a twisted ritual he believed would make him rich.

The terrified young mother, 17-year-old Enifa Phiri, desperately reported the horrifying threat to her own mother — but tragedy struck anyway just two days later.

Mkandawire allegedly turned up at his parents’ home claiming “things were not well” at his house — sending his unsuspecting parents rushing to check, only to make the horrifying discovery of his wife and baby son lying dead.

A postmortem carried out by health workers at Kalanga Health Centre confirmed the horrifying details of the attack — revealing Enifa had been strangled to death, while her tiny son had died from catastrophic head injuries.

Kafukule Police spokesperson Thomas Jemitala confirmed Mkandawire was finally caught yesterday, bringing an end to his desperate bid for freedom.

The evil suspect will now face murder charges over the killings.

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