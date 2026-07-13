Ex ‘knifed wife to death’ after refusing to reunite

A jealous ex-husband allegedly knifed his former wife to death in a horror street attack — after she refused to get back together with him, cops say.

Mike Phiri, 48, is accused of butchering Madalo Moffat, 33, in a savage daylight assault that has left their community reeling.

Police say the pair split in 2025 — but Phiri simply couldn’t take no for an answer, allegedly hounding his ex to reunite with him for months.

On Sunday, it’s claimed he tracked her down at her workplace in Mpingwe and confronted her — before the row spilled onto the streets as the pair walked home together.

That’s when the situation turned deadly.

Bangwe Police spokesman Sam Kadyole says Phiri produced a knife and stabbed her — even as a brave passerby tried to step in and stop him.

Moffat was rushed to Bangwe Health Centre but tragically could not be saved. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Furious locals refused to let the alleged killer escape justice — chasing him down and holding him until police arrived to slap on the cuffs.

Phiri is now expected to appear in court to face a murder charge.

Moffat’s body has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where a postmortem will be carried out.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the risks faced by women attempting to leave abusive or controlling relationships in Malawi, where domestic violence remains a significant and often under-reported problem.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :