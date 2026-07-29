Ex-spy boss Dokani, army general Msonthi to testify in Chilima probe

The parliamentary committee investigating the tragic plane crash that killed former Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others will resume its hearings this Friday, as pressure mounts to uncover exactly what went wrong before the doomed flight.

The Ad Hoc Committee probing the 10 June 2024 disaster confirmed it will press ahead with outstanding Phase One issues, zeroing in on critical questions around intelligence gathering, threat assessment and the preparations made before the fateful flight ever took off.

Committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda revealed that two heavyweight figures will be hauled before MPs to answer probing questions — former National Intelligence Service Director General Dokani Ngwira and retired Lieutenant General John Msonthi Junior.

Both men are expected to face intense scrutiny over security arrangements, information management and operational matters surrounding the flight, as the committee pushes to establish exactly what events, decisions and systems were in place before the aircraft went down in the dense Chikangawa Forest, killing all nine people on board.

The tragedy, which claimed the life of the country’s own Vice President alongside eight others, has continued to grip the nation, with grieving families and ordinary Malawians alike demanding answers over how such a devastating disaster could have occurred.

Manda confirmed the hearings will take place at Parliament Building from 2pm, with proceedings remaining fully open to the public — unless the committee later decides circumstances require otherwise.

The resumption of hearings is likely to reignite intense public and media interest in the tragedy, with all eyes now on whether testimony from the two senior security figures will finally shed new light on the circumstances surrounding one of Malawi’s most devastating aviation disasters in recent memory.

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