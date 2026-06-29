Ex‑spy chief Dokani refuses to testify in Chilima crash probe

Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) director general Dokani Ngwira appeared before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the June 10, 2024 military plane crash on Monday, but his testimony was halted after concerns over classified information.

Parliamentary sources say the committee did not seek formal clearance from Ngwira’s former office before summoning him, raising questions about whether some of the material he may be asked to provide falls under protected intelligence disclosures.

Ngwira is understood to have informed the committee’s leadership that he cannot share sensitive information without authorisation from the NIS.

He has advised Parliament to first obtain clearance from the intelligence service before he can formally testify.

The development comes as the committee moves into a new phase of its inquiry, shifting from government and military officials to hearing from families of the victims.

Today’s session is expected to include Taona Aidin, widow of aircraft engineer Major Wales Aidin, followed by Mary Chilima, widow of former vice‑president Saulos Chilima.

Later in the day, Sarah Lapukeni, widow of deputy chief of protocol Abdul Lapukeni, is also scheduled to appear.

The committee’s hearings continue to draw public attention as families seek answers and Parliament attempts to establish a clear account of events leading up to the fatal crash.

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