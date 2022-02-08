Expert Tips For Caring For And Styling Type 2c Hair

While most women tend to label their hair as either straight, curly, wavy, or kinky, it actually goes deeper than that. Within each hair texture, there are four different types of hair. For example, for type 2 hair, or wavy hair, there are three categories, type 2a, 2b, and type 2c hair.

In this article, we will focus on how to care for type 2c hair. These expert tips will help you embrace those gorgeous waves while controlling the frizz and keeping your hair healthy.

Type 2 Hair

Type 2 hair is the “in-between” for straight and curly hair, otherwise known as wavy hair. However, all wavy locks are not created equal. It can be divided into three types, as follows:

Type 2a hair: Fine hair that works best with light products such as light gels and mousse.

Type 2b hair: Fine but prone to frizz and works best with lightweight products that enhance waves while helping to fight frizz.

Type 2c hair: very wavy, often S-shaped curls that are extremely prone to frizz. According to LoveHairStyles, focus on hair products that define those gorgeous waves and tame excess frizz and flyaways.

Tips for Styling Type 2c Hair

Only wash your hair once a week: Excessive washing can damage your hair and eventually, wreak havoc with your waves. In addition, you should avoid hot water when washing, conditioning and rinsing your hair, as this is extremely damaging for type 2c hair. Use only those shampoos that are free from sulfates: Sulfates are toxic for curly and wavy hair, the same as hair that has been colored or treated. Only use sulfate shampoos to nourish your wavy locks. Don’t forget the conditioner! Conditioner is essential for healthy hair, especially for type 2 hair. Similar to shampoo (and any other hair products), stay away from those that contain sulfates. Additionally, you can use a leave-in conditioner between washings to nourish your hair. Some people even make their own leave-in conditioner by mixing water and their regular conditioner in a spray bottle to apply between weekly shampoos to hydrate their wavy tresses. Never blow dry your hair and avoid heating tools: While it’s tempting to blow dry your hair to save time, it is actually quite damaging to your hair. As well, excessive use of heating tools such as curling irons and flat irons can ultimately ruin those gorgeous waves. Add oils to your hair care routine: In addition to a leave-in conditioner, oils are a great way to nourish your natural waves. Oils such as coconut oil, argan oil, and jojoba oil can do wonders for your hair. Pro tip: Only use a small amount as too much oil will only add weight to your waves. As well, you should apply these oils to your hair before you wash it. Care for your hair while you sleep? Did you know that simply wrapping your hair in a silk scarf for sleeping on satin pillowcases can help protect your type 2c hair? Another way to take care of your wavy locks is to put your hair in a loose “pineapple” atop your head while your sleep, secured with a satin scrunchie. Never brush your hair again: The best way to maintain and enhance those natural waves is to toss that hairbrush. It is best to use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to style your hair (and get out those tangles). Gently scrunch your hair to enhance your waves; Contrary to popular belief, if you have naturally curly tresses, you don’t have to spend hours curling them or wrapping them around a flat iron to enhance your already wavy locks. Simply add a light cream to your hair and scrunch it gently using your fingers, a cotton shirt microfiber towel, or washcloth. Get regular hair trims to avoid split ends: Split-ends are like a death sentence for wavy and curly hair. To maintain your waves and promote hair growth, have your hair trimmed every six to ten weeks. Use only those products that are recommended for your hair type: Heavy creams, mousse, gels, and other such products will only weigh down your hair. Read labels before your buy your hair products to ensure that they are both sulfate-free and designed for wavy/curly hair.

If you follow these expert tips, your type 2c hair will be sexy, shiny, and chic!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!