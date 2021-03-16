Expert urges Malawi entrepreneurs to apply for Tony Elumelu Foundation programme

Europe-based Malawian consultant and communication exper James Woods-Nkhutabasa has encouraged Malawian entrepreneurs to apply for the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) programme where benefits include world-class business training, mentorship, $5,000 in funding, and global networking opportunities.

The TEF is accepting applications until 31 March for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

According to the foundation, this year’s intervention will among other areas prioritise the economic recovery of young African entrepreneurs following the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Woods-Nkhutabasa, who has been liaising with TEF on strategies to do more work and programmes with Malawian entrepreneurs, said: “I have been speaking with colleagues at TEF on how this programme can impact and reach more Malawians but also beyond that how to provide mechanisms to improve our economies. The team is great and has passion to transform the world and as being a Malawian, I want this for our country.’’

Woods-Nkhutabasa further added: “In my discussions with Keside Anosike, Communications Manager at TEF, I was delighted to learn that TEF currently has 63 Malawian alumni of which 75% are male and 25% are female, with their businesses operating in the agri-space.

“We need more Malawians applying for this programme and more women too. Our President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice, Dr. Saulos Chilima spoke heavily about creating one million jobs, programmes like this will assist entrepreneurs in funding, training, mentorship and networks which inevitably allow businesses to grow and create the much needed jobs which in turn transform an economy.’’

Limbani Ngwata, a Malawian journalist covered the 2017 TEF Summit in Lagos, Nigeria told Nyasa Times about the passion Elumelu has for Africa and commended the TEF success stories from those who have benefitted from the programme designed to spawn more entrepreneurs on the continent and contribute to not only wealth creation but poverty reduction.

About TEF and application

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs is accepting applications now on www.tefconnect.com for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. With the deadline fast approaching, this year’s intervention which includes $5000 funding, mentoring and training for each selected business, prioritizes the economic recovery of young African entrepreneurs following the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower over 3,500 young African entrepreneurs.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities. The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu stated: “The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation. The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa.”

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries. Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.

