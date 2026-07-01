Experts: Malawi can hit 2030 WASH targets — but money is running r

Experts have expressed cautious optimism that Malawi can still meet its 2030 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) targets, but have warned that significant financing gaps and coordination challenges must be urgently addressed if the country is to stay on track.

The sentiments were expressed during the Joint WASH Sector Review Meeting currently underway in Lilongwe, which brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organisations and other key stakeholders.

Dr Greenwell Matchaya, Deputy Country Representative for South Africa at the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), said the review provides a critical platform for improving coordination and ensuring that limited resources are deployed where they are needed most.

“These discussions are extremely important because effective coordination helps reduce duplication of effort, ensures investments are directed where they are most needed, and enables stakeholders to work towards common national priorities,” he said.

Dr Matchaya noted that current financing levels remain well below what is required to achieve Malawi’s 2030 WASH targets, and called for a concerted effort to mobilise both domestic and international resources.

“Addressing the financing gap will require continued government commitment, sustained support from development partners, and greater capacity to access innovative financing mechanisms such as climate finance and blended finance,” he said.

He added that IWMI, through its Just Transition for Water Security programme — funded by the UK Government — is actively supporting government and sector partners to strengthen capacity in climate finance, monitoring and evaluation systems, and evidence-based decision-making.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi, reaffirmed government’s commitment to the WASH sector following the signing of the Presidential WASH Compact.

“The water sector is very important to government. The Compact outlines the commitments that have been made to ensure that water, sanitation and hygiene remain national priorities,” she said.

The Minister was keen to stress that WASH goes beyond infrastructure, describing it as fundamentally linked to public health, human dignity and economic development.

Acknowledging the risk of falling behind on 2030 commitments, Mbilizi said the ministry is now developing measurable implementation plans to accelerate progress over the remaining years.

“If we are saying today that achieving our 2030 objectives is at risk, then we must honestly identify what needs to change, what should be improved, and where we need to move faster,” she said.

The Minister also raised concerns over projected low rainfall, urging stakeholders to strengthen preparedness and resilience measures in the face of growing climate risks.

Despite the challenges, Dr Matchaya remained upbeat.

“There is still an opportunity for Malawi to make significant progress towards its 2030 targets. While achieving every target may be ambitious, what is important is maintaining momentum, implementing the actions identified through the Joint Sector Review, strengthening coordination, and continuing to increase investment in the sector,” he said.

The review underscored the importance of stronger coordination, sustainable financing, institutional capacity, robust monitoring systems and evidence-based decision-making as key pillars for accelerating Malawi’s progress towards its WASH commitments.

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