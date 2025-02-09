EXPOSED: Politician Klaus Chikufenji’s Dark Web of Human Trafficking and Fraud

Klaus Chikufenji, a prominent businessman, music promoter, and aspiring Member of Parliament, is at the center of a sprawling scandal involving human trafficking, forged documents, and the illegal adoption of vulnerable children. A damning investigation by the Investigative Platform-MW (PIJ) reveals how Chikufenji, in collusion with the Good Samaritan Children’s Home, orchestrated the theft of children from their living parents, falsified death certificates, and profited from unethical international adoptions.

The investigation uncovers a chilling pattern of criminality, implicating Chikufenji in a network of corruption that preys on Malawi’s most vulnerable. At the heart of the scandal is the case of Agness (name changed to protect her identity), a mother from Mulanje District whose three children were stolen from her while she was hospitalized.

The Stolen Children

In 2016, Agness was admitted to Mulanje District Hospital for an illness. When she returned home, her three children were gone. Her grandmother informed her that the children had been taken to the Good Samaritan Children’s Home, allegedly at the behest of former Minister of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati.

Agness later discovered that her children had been declared orphans, with forged death certificates claiming both she and her ex-husband were dead. The certificates, obtained by Chikufenji, were used to facilitate the illegal adoption of her children by an American couple, Priscilla Garner and her husband.

“I was never consulted. My children were taken from me while I was alive,” Agness told PIJ. “I later learned that my uncle and grandmother had conspired with Chikufenji and the orphanage to declare me dead.”

Chikufenji’s Role in the Scandal

Klaus Chikufenji, the brother of Thandiwe Chikufenji, who runs the Good Samaritan Children’s Home, is accused of playing a central role in the illegal adoptions. According to documents reviewed by PIJ, Chikufenji facilitated the procurement of forged death certificates for Agness and her ex-husband, enabling the adoption process to proceed.

In a police statement, Priscilla Garner revealed that Chikufenji obtained the death certificates within hours of her request, paying MK35,000 for the documents. “I don’t know how he was able to obtain the information so quickly,” Garner said.

Chikufenji’s involvement in the scandal is not an isolated incident. In May 2023, he was arrested for allegedly conspiring with immigration officers to issue passports for minors intended for adoption abroad. He is accused of soliciting $1,100 from an American, Jean Tiroa, to process a passport for a minor Tiroa wanted to adopt. In a separate case, Chikufenji allegedly obtained 1.2 million kwacha from Ricardo Noguera Magalhaes to secure a passport for another child. Both cases are still pending in court.

Despite these serious allegations, Chikufenji remains free, campaigning for political office and running his businesses.

A Web of Corruption

The investigation reveals a disturbing network of corruption involving lawyers, court officials, and staff at the Good Samaritan Children’s Home. Documents show that the orphanage, under the leadership of Thandiwe Chikufenji, has been a hub for illegal adoptions, with children showcased on social media platforms like Facebook for potential adoptive parents.

The U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe raised red flags about the validity of the death certificates during the adoption process, but the adoptions proceeded nonetheless. Garner, who adopted two of Agness’ children, only learned of the fraud when Agness herself confronted her during a visit to Malawi.

“I feel so bad for the birth mom,” Garner said in a statement to police. “Her children were taken away without her consent, and she was lied about with a fake death certificate.”

Threats and Intimidation

Agness, now a key witness in a potential human trafficking case, faces credible threats to her life. In October 2024, the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe issued a protection order under the Trafficking in Persons Act, relocating her to a secret location for her safety.

“I feared retaliation from my family, especially my uncle,” Agness said. “But I had to fight for my children and expose the truth.”

Her uncle, Maxwell Chagunda, admitted to PIJ that the family had conspired to declare the children orphans, citing financial struggles as the reason. However, he denied direct involvement in forging the death certificates, instead pointing fingers at officials from the Ministry of Gender.

A Call for Justice

The scandal has exposed deep flaws in Malawi’s adoption system, with powerful figures like Chikufenji exploiting vulnerable families for profit. Enock Bonongwe, Director of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Gender, described the allegations as a “red flag” and vowed to investigate the matter.

“If it turns out that there was some sort of syndicate, it would be a serious disciplinary matter,” Bonongwe said.

For Agness, the fight for justice is far from over. “I lost my children, but I will not stop fighting to expose the truth,” she said. “Chikufenji and his accomplices must be held accountable for what they have done.”

As the investigation continues, the spotlight remains on Klaus Chikufenji and his alleged crimes. The question now is whether Malawi’s justice system will hold him accountable—or allow him to continue his reign of exploitation unchecked.

