FA Malawi: Mpinganjira steps aside, boosting Haiya’s re-election hopes

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya has received a significant boost to his bid for a second term after William Mpinganjira, the owner and president of FDH Premiership side Ekhaya FC, confirmed he will not challenge him in December’s elections.

FAM’s current executive committee is due to complete its term in December next year, when the association is expected to hold fresh elections.

Haiya had previously indicated he expected Mpinganjira to emerge as his main rival for the presidency. However, Ekhaya FC moved to rule out any such contest in a statement issued on Friday.

“The board of directors and executive management of Ekhaya Football Club wish to assure our supporters, partners, sponsors and the wider football fraternity that our president Mr William Mpinganjira remains fully committed to the growth and long-term vision of the club,” the statement, signed by Ekhaya chief executive officer Thando Mhango, said.

Mhango said the club wished to “unequivocally state” that Mpinganjira would not be contesting the FAM presidency, adding that his focus remained on establishing Ekhaya as a continental football powerhouse. The club said Mpinganjira believed it was at a pivotal stage requiring his full attention.

Mpinganjira’s decision to stay out of the race clears a significant obstacle for Haiya, who now appears set for a comparatively smooth path to re-election.

His prospects were further strengthened by an endorsement from Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Gilbert Mittawa, who said Haiya had “achieved way beyond expectations” during his first two years in office. Mittawa said he could not identify anyone better placed to lead Malawian football, and backed Haiya to continue what he described as a shared “transformation agenda.” He was careful to note, however, that his endorsement reflected his personal view rather than an official Sulom position.

Haiya’s path to a second term has also been bolstered by endorsements from five FAM affiliates – the four regional football associations and the Beach Soccer association – further consolidating his position ahead of December’s polls.

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