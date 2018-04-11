FA Malawi optimistic of successful 2018 season

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed optimism that the 2018 TNM Super League will be a huge success following historical record gross revenue realized over the weekend in the Charity Shield Cup at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe’s Area 48.

The Charity Shield which saw four teams of Silver Strikers, Kamuzu Barracks, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets participating grossed a record K47, 882, 000 in gate collections.

The games were played to raise the K10 million to be donated to Ekwendeni School for the Blind in Mzuzu.

Last year’s FAM Charity Shield Cup matches grossed K320, 000.00.

FAM Charity Shield income and expenditure report indicated that the gate revenue on Saturday’s games was K22, 727, 000.00 where after all expenses like paying stewards, referees and police amounting to K14, 193, 511.25, the football governing had net revenue of K8, 533,488.75 and a deficit of over K2 million to the set target of K10 million.

On Sunday, FAM realized K23, 109, 000.00 through gate revenue collection.

The report shows that the total net revenue that FAM has managed to collect on games played on Saturday and Sunday is K18, 404, 977.50 surpassing the K10 million target by K8 million.

FAM’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, Limbani Matola said the FA was impressed with the huge turn up that made it possible to break the historical gross revenue collection with over K47 million.

“We would like to thank all Malawians who supported the Charity Shield particularly the teams who sacrificed a lot with some playing at a loss just to contribute to the FAM Charity Shield and all Malawians who paid their money just to contribute to the charitable cause,” he said.

“We thank the police, stewards and even the Gate Manager for ensuring total security and also those that donated their precious blood to save millions of lives in our hospitals, it was wonderful for us to have a successful Charity Shield match,” Matola added.

The Commercial Manager said this year’s Charity Shield was successful because there were no issues of fake tickets or hooliganism. He also said that FAM was impressed with the gate collections which signaled to yet another successful football Super League Season.

Football Analyst and Commentator, Charles Nyirenda said the K47 million amount was not a true reflection of the revenue collected during the competition, faulting confusion of sales of advanced tickets, poor promotion and fraud.

“The teams that were involved in the Charity Shield have huge following. This is because of the advanced ticket system and poor promotion. The whole week there was nothing happening to promote the games,” he challenged.

“In the past, we used to promote games heavily for two solid weeks. K47 million was supposed to be collected from one single game so there is a problem. FAM should stop managing football like socials affair,” Nyirenda added.

Another soccer analyst, Enos Chatama said it was good news that FAM had grossed K47 million.

He said the huge amount could be attributed to large patronage by soccer fans to the games.

Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned champions of the Charity Shield for the third consecutive year since its introduction in 2016 after walloping Silver Strikers 3-0.

