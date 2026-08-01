Face of Malawi Sun Hotel: New programme aims to build female leaders in tourism

Malawi Sun Hotel has launched an ambitious new 12-month ambassadorship programme aimed at empowering young women to break into leadership roles within Malawi’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Dubbed the ‘Face of Malawi Sun Hotel’, the initiative was officially unveiled during a launch event in Blantyre, with organisers determined to shine a spotlight on the untapped potential of young women in the sector.

Malawi Sun Hotel front office manager Venia Awali-Balakali explained the programme was born after the hotel identified a troubling gap in the industry, where many talented women lack the confidence to step into leadership positions.

But Awali-Balakali was quick to shut down any suggestion the initiative was simply a glorified beauty contest, insisting the programme is instead a serious mentorship platform designed to build genuine skills.

Participants selected for the programme will undergo intensive training in leadership, communication and hospitality before a single winner is chosen to serve as the hotel’s official ambassador for a full 12 months.

Applications are now open to women aged between 18 and 35 through the hotel’s website and social media platforms, with Awali-Balakali confirming the opportunity is open to all eligible women in that age range — including single mothers — provided they meet the required criteria.

Organisers have revealed that an initial 20 contestants will be shortlisted, before the field is whittled down further to a final 10 who will compete for the coveted ambassadorship title.

Awali-Balakali was emphatic that looks would play no part in the selection process, stressing that substance, not style, would determine the eventual winner.

“We are not looking for someone because of their beauty. We are looking for someone who is passionate about tourism and hospitality and can proudly represent our brand,” she said.

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