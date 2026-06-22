Facebook Users Question Police Summons of Winnie Nyondo, Raise Fears of Witness Intimidation

A storm of reactions has erupted on Facebook following reports that Winnie Nyondo was summoned by police over a social media post, with many users questioning the necessity of the move and expressing concern that it could intimidate witnesses involved in an ongoing parliamentary inquiry.

The debate gained momentum after Nyondo’s lawyer, Nkhwima Mchizi, disclosed that police conducted a search in the presence of his client and established that the disputed social media post had been published on 13 June 2024, contrary to allegations that it had been made on 10 June 2024. According to the lawyer, Nyondo was subsequently cleared and no arrest was made.

The development prompted hundreds of reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the decision to involve the police over what they viewed as a discrepancy that could have been verified through a simple review of the Facebook post.

One commenter, Peter JC Ndolo, questioned the use of public resources, writing: “What crime would it make if it were posted on 10th? Let’s be mindful of how we use power and public resources. What was hard for Parliament to confirm through searching on her page?”

Others argued that the incident reflected poorly on the inquiry itself. Louis LoneWolf Mazula asked: “The chair used a lie to present a question?” while Dallie Chapola alleged, “Chair himself was lying under oath.”

A significant number of Facebook users expressed fears that summoning a witness while the inquiry is still in progress could discourage others from speaking freely. Top fan Stick B Mkhosi commented: “Now they’ve started intimidating the witnesses.” Echoing similar concerns, Osward Msukwa wrote: “It’s not the best practice to start summoning witnesses during the course of an inquiry. The subsequent witnesses will feel intimidated.”

Michael Nkhoma also criticised the timing of the police action, saying: “You don’t summon someone to police before finishing the inquiry. The remaining witnesses will be frightened. The inquiry has been compromised.”

Some users shifted attention to those who allegedly presented the disputed timeline, with Anold SK Zavison stating: “The need is to arrest the one who said the post was made on 10th June 2024.” Another commenter, Achina Marshall, added: “There’s evidence of her claims. Summon the one who lied about the date.”

Several people questioned whether the discrepancy between 10 June and 13 June was material to the case at all. Chiyanjano Bright Mitondo remarked: “What difference would it make whether it was made on 10 or 13 June?” while Malumbo Kondowe argued: “The date is not substantial but the content of the message, yes.”

Not all comments opposed the police action. Some users maintained that law enforcement should be allowed to investigate if there are reasonable grounds to believe an offence may have been committed. Wyford Ammon wrote: “If she broke the law, she should simply be arrested.”

The discussion also highlighted broader frustrations among some members of the public, with Benson Mhango observing: “Inquiry is not finding what people already have in their minds,” suggesting investigators should remain open-minded rather than pursuing predetermined conclusions.

Beyond the substance of the case, many commenters urged news organisations to publish reports in Chichewa to make them accessible to more Malawians. Others injected humour or political commentary into the debate, reflecting the wide range of public sentiment surrounding the issue.

Overall, the online reaction shows that the summoning of Winnie Nyondo has sparked significant public debate, with many social media users calling for fairness, transparency and restraint while the parliamentary inquiry continues.

If you’d like, I can also turn this into a radio-style script or a newspaper feature with stronger investigative framing.

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