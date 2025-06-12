FACT Malawi to hold Workshop on Organisational Development and Management

Blantyre-based youth-led organization Forum for AIDS Counselling and Training (FACT Malawi) has announced a one-day workshop on Organisational Development and Management, set to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

The event, held in partnership with other civil society actors, aims to empower students, graduates, and professionals with practical skills for running non-profit organisations—including NGOs, orphanages, and social enterprises. The workshop will run from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM, followed by a week-long online training for all participants.

“This workshop is for all those who want to learn how to set up and run organisations, as well as those who would like to work in the NGO sector,” said Matilda Sapanga, Communications Officer for FACT Malawi. “Students, new graduates, and current organizational leaders are especially encouraged to register and attend.”

Participants will gain insights into how to register and manage an NGO or social enterprise, proposal writing and fundraising techniques, project management essentials, and how to build effective networks and partnerships.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of experienced facilitators, including Peter Yakobe, author and fundraising expert; Pemphero Mphande, founder and executive director of FACT Malawi; Joanna Kambuzi, founder of Emerge Livelihoods (formerly Mzuzu Hub); Patricia Yasha Manyengo of the Alliance for Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health Organizations (AYSO); and Tusaiwe Munkhondia, head of YANA, a charitable organisation based in Mzuzu.

Attendance is by registration only, with fees set at MK20,000 for students and MK30,000 for non-students. The deadline to register is June 26, 2025. Interested individuals can register via WhatsApp through the following links: https://wa.me/265995854691 or https://wa.me/265993850961.

For more information, visit: https://factmalawi.org/news

This workshop offers a rare opportunity to connect with key players in Malawi’s NGO space, gain relevant knowledge, and receive post-event online support. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale your impact, this is a space to learn, grow, and lead.

