Fake soldier arrested in Nkhata Bay over impersonation, impregnating two women

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 31-year-old man, Maxwell Banda, of Chilumba village, Traditional Authority Ngokwe in Machinga district, on suspicion of impersonating a soldier in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Police spokesperson Enala Kalua said the incident occurred in March this year at a guesthouse in the district, where Banda had been lodging for six months.

Kalua said the suspect posed as an MDF soldier, claiming to be stationed at Chilumba Barracks, in a bid to deceive two women into sexual relationships.

Both women were allegedly impregnated by Banda, who then fled to an undisclosed location.

Police finally tracked him down and arrested him on 12 July this year.

He is expected to appear in court to answer the charges.

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