FAM attributes Flames’ historic AFCON performance to FDH Bank’s “invaluable investment” as its official sponsor

As the country celebrates the Flames first-ever qualification in Football Association of Malawi has paid special tribute to FDH Bank for the invaluable contribution it has given towards the football development in the country whose fruits of investment contributed towards the historic qualification into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16.

FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda has since saluted the Bank for remaining steadfast as a committed key partner of football for the past 6 years — investing over K1.1 billion into the game.

“FDH Bank has consistently stood by our side as a key sponsor even during our lowest moments when the team was not doing well and other sponsors looked the other way,” Nyamilandu said.

“They have displayed great faith and patience with unwavering support through and through and that’s why we are all here celebrating the fruits of their investment with the Flames historic qualification into the AFCON Round of 16 for the first time ever.

“We would like to have such type of partners and keep them closer to our hearts. We therefore would like to urge the sponsoring community to emulate the virtues displayed by FDH Bank.

“We indeed unreservedly attribute the Flames historic success at AFCON to FDH Bank. They have been a great source of support and inspiration being a consistent and committed sponsor over the past 6 years.”

Apart from being official partner of the Flames, FDH Bank also sponsors the country’s highest cup competition, the FDH Bank Cup.

Soon after qualifying for their third AFCON appearance, FDH Bank also gave the Flames a morale booster dubbed ‘FDH Flames Friday’ — a campaign of total support for the Flames that was rolled out in April in being proud of its association with the Flames and to celebrate Malawi’s feat having last qualified for the continental showpiece in 2010 in Angola.

Meanwhile, the Flames have relocated from their base in Bana and settled well in Yaounde ahead of Tuesday’s Round of 16 match against Morocco.

Malawi, who were in Group B and played all their matches in Bafoussam, are staying at Djeuga Palace.

According to Fam.mw, the team had its first training session in Yaounde on Friday evening at the Millitary Stadium and trained twice on Saturday.

Vice-captain John Banda is quoted as saying: ”All is well in camp. We travelled well from Bafoussam and have settled well in the new environment.

“To most of us Younde is not new. We were here in 2018 — for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers — and just four months ago for the World Cup qualifiers. So we are very familiar with the venues and everything.

”The Morocco game is the biggest game of our lives and we are looking forward to it. We respect Morocco but don’t fear them.

“We played them twice in the AFCON three years ago and I played in both matches. They are a beatable side with a proper game plan.”

