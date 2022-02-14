FAM Competitions Committee sets aside ban and fines placed on Silver Strikers

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions Committee has set aside a ban and fines the association had earlier placed on Silver Strikers Football Club.

The club appealed against both ban and fines through its lawyer Chrispine Gwalawala Sibande.

Following the appeal, FAM Disciplinary Committee has ordered rehearing of the whole case.

Sibande said this means that Silver Strikers Football Club can play at home until a contrary decision is made.

“We, as Silver, appealed on grounds that we were not given enough time to respond to charges that time, we were not afforded an opportunity to be heard by Competitions Committee, Competitions Committee had no authority to preside over the case because FDH Cup rules say all matters to do with violence and hooliganism must be dealt by FAM Disciplinary Committee,” he said.

Sibande said the club submitted that Competitions Committee did not want to share the reports from the stadium contrary to FAM statutes on rules of natural justice.

“We also submitted that Competitions Committee was part of decision making at the Stadium and some decisions were purely made by them at the Stadium, therefore, the same Competitions Committee couldn’t be a fair and impartial judge on the incidences that happened there, they were covering themselves up,” he narrated.

FAM Disciplinary Committee said the ruling by Competitions Committee has been set aside and the Disciplinary Committee will guide on new hearing within few days.

