FAM hits a snag on replica jerseys ahead of Afcon

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has come out in the open to disclose that they would not manage to supply new Flames kits and replica jerseys in time for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled for January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

The development comes after the association promised to deliver the consignment by end of December 21 ahead of the Afcon finals.

But with just a handful of days to go, FAM in a statement released on Thursday, apologised to the fans who were expecting to buy the replica jerseys in support of the Flames.

Reads part of the statement: “The Football Association of Malawi would like to inform the general public that following the unveiling of the new kit at the State House in Lilongwe on 29th October, production of kits and replicas was commissioned in China and Vietnam.

“Although we experienced production delays in both sites, shipment was embarked upon early December with the view to having the new kit on the market by end of December.

“However, we are facing considerable delays with delivery of the consignments due to a backlog of shipments overseas arising from Covid-19 complications. This is being experienced after special efforts were made to fast-track shipment of the consignments through courier services.”

“We sincerely apologise for not providing the new kit and its replicas in good time and regret any inconvenience that may cause to the football loving Malawians.”

The Flames were hoping to cash in on the replica jersey sales.

