FAM President lauds Under-17 youngster

Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyamilandu took to social media to applaud Malawi National Football Under-17 youngster Madalitso Mwachumu who caused sensation as they team drew one-all against Botswana at the joint Cosafa and Council of Southern Africa Region Five Games being held in Maseru, Lesotho.

Nyamilandu did not hide his joy with his Walter Nyamilandu Academy star, he is running in Blantyre.

“We call him Iniesta at Walter Nyamilandu Academy. Not surprised that he scored the lone goal for Malawi against Botswana. This boy is dynamite. He has magic at his feet. He will definitely go places. Congratulations Madalitso Mwachumu,” reads a post on his Facebook Page.

Mwachumu, who was composed throughout the game, with deft touches and occasional menacing attacks also got rare reviews from Cosafa Television commentators as an outstanding player.

The commentators also feared for the team’s chances after the player was injured. However he managed to get back on his feet and finished the game.

Mwachumu capped a brilliant performance when he was deservedly named man of the match.

Malawi date Angola today in a Group B must-win match to stand a chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Malawi are in Group alongside Botswana and Angola while Zambia, who beat hosts Lesotho are also with E-swatini in Group B.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!