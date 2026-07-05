Family silence social media rumours: Tamara Munthali died of kidney failure, not cosmetic surgery

The family of a senior Malawian government official has moved to set the record straight over the cause of her death, after speculation swept social media suggesting she had died following complications from a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

Tamara Munthali, director of projects and social services at the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (Magla), died in South Africa after a battle with acute kidney failure, her family confirmed in a formal statement — a disclosure that directly contradicts the rumours that had been circulating online since news of her passing emerged.

According to the family, Munthali first fell ill in Malawi, where she was initially diagnosed with malaria and received treatment at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

She subsequently travelled to MedClinic in Sandton, South Africa, for a medical review, where doctors diagnosed her with acute kidney failure.

She was placed on a dialysis machine for several weeks.

“Despite receiving specialist medical care, she later succumbed to complications arising from the condition,” the family said.

The statement made no reference to any cosmetic procedure.

For those who knew Munthali, the family’s account stands as a corrective to what they regard as a damaging and unfounded narrative that spread rapidly in the absence of verified information.

Munthali, who held a Master’s degree in Strategic Management, leaves behind colleagues and loved ones.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

The episode highlights the speed with which unverified claims can take hold on social media in the wake of a public figure’s death — and the burden that places on grieving families to publicly defend their loved one’s memory before the truth has had a chance to emerge.

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