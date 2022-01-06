FAM’s Ipatse moto K60m fundraiser flops

The ‘Ipatse Moto Flames and Win’ initiative targeted to raise K60 million for Flames’ engagements at the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon has made a loss after generating only K1.4 million.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) first vice-president Jabber Alide disclosed this yesterday when handing over a grand prize of Toyota Sienta worth over K3 million to lucky winner Ronald Gomani at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

The promotion, which was the last of the three major fundraisers that the Flames Afcon Resource Mobilisation Task Force organised, also gave out six deep freezers and 48 replica jerseys to other lucky winners.

Gomani said in an interview, he was overwhelmed with joy to have been the lucky the winner of the Toyota Sienta grand prize.

“I am excited that I managed to win such a grand prize. I didn’t expect to win. This will change my life for the better, but I would have loved if the promotion had achieved its goals,” he said.

The ‘Ipatse Moto Flames and Win’ preceded Ipatse Moto Fundraising Golf Tournament, which targeted K30 million but raised K73.4 million which was championed by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

President Lazarus Chakwera also contributed to the Flames fundraising campaign through the VIP Fundraising Dinner which generated K54 million.

