Farmer association gives two Karonga health centres PPE

Kaporo Smallholder Farmers Association in Karonga has given Kasoba and Mpata health centres personal protective equipment to enhance their response to Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview on Thursday, Ntchowo Rice Growers Association vice-chairperson Kenneth Mwakasungula said the rapid spread of the pandemic threatens the lives of farmers and health workers in the rice-growing district.

He said: “The health centres serve about 30 000 rice farmers. Any attack to either health workers or rice farmers is an attack to rice farming.

Kasoba Health Centre in-charge Hendy Musowa said the donation will help protect health workers at the facility.

“We had short supply of PPE. So, the donation has come at a right time,” he said.

Karonga District Health Office environmental health officer Raymond Jereni commended the association for the donation.

“We commend this partnership. Sometimes district hospitals are overburdened, as a result health facilities do not receive adequate supplies,” he said.

The association donated thermometers, N95 face masks, reusable aprons, face shields, gloves and safety goggles worth K2 million with support from the United States Development African Fund.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!