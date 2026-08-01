Fazili: ‘No comfort zone’ as Scorchers prepare for crucial Egypt clash

Malawi Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili says his players are fully aware of what is at stake as they prepare to face Egypt in a pivotal Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group C fixture on Saturday.

With a place in the knockout stages on the line, Fazili has dismissed any notion his side could afford to take their foot off the gas, insisting every player in his squad understands the magnitude of the occasion.

“There is no comfort zone and no honeymoon. The players know exactly what is at stake. We have managed them well and they remain fully focused,” Fazili said.

Malawi go into the match determined to produce a disciplined display against what Fazili describes as a formidable Egyptian side, with the coach stressing that mental preparation has been given equal weight to tactical work carried out in training in Rabat.

Fazili praised his players for maintaining their focus throughout the tournament despite the pressures that come with continental competition, and says he is confident his squad are ready for the test ahead.

Saturday’s fixture in the Moroccan capital is expected to be closely fought, with both sides looking to boost their chances of advancing from Group C. Victory for Malawi would mark another notable step forward for a side that has continued to enhance its growing reputation on the continental stage.

The Scorchers have shown resilience throughout their WAFCON campaign so far, qualities Fazili believes will again be crucial against an Egypt side standing between Malawi and the knockout rounds.

With kick-off approaching, the message from the Malawi camp remains clear: there is no room for complacency, only complete focus on securing the result they need.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :