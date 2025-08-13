FCB honours Big Bullets players for Airtel Top 8 win

First Capital Bank (FCB) has given K15.7 million to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players for emerging champions of the Airtel Top 8 Cup last month.

Following Bullets’ outstanding performance against Silver Strikers in the final match of the competition at Bingu National Stadium (BNS), FCB, as the team’s official sponsors, pledged to reward each player with K500, 000.

The people’s team won 4-3 through post-match penalties.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation at the FCB Training Centre in Blantyre on Tuesday, FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa, described the Airtel Top 8 as a highly competitive tournament and said the Bank was proud to stand behind the champions.

“Being crowned champions in the Top 8 is a significant accomplishment, and we felt it important to recognise the players for their hard work and dedication. We hope this gesture inspires them to continue delivering outstanding performances on the pitch,” said Chirwa.

He further assured the team of the Bank’s continued support, provided they maintain their high standards of play.

On his part, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga, expressed gratitude to the Bank for the recognition and encouragement.

“This incentive goes beyond the regular sponsorship we receive from FCB. It is a demonstration of their belief in our team and their commitment to our success. Such motivation not only energises the players but also plays a vital role in developing football at the club,” said Chigoga.

Chigoga added that the team remains determined to sustain its winning form in upcoming competitions, aiming to add more silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet.

