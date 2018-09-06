FDH Bank, Carrick Wealth dangle K18m for hole-in-one golf

FDH Bank in partnership with international financial advisory firm Carrick Wealth, have dangled about K18 million ($25 000) prize for an individual that will hit a hole-in-one during an invitational golf tournament at the Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) this Saturday.

In golf, a hole in one or hole-in-one (also known as an ace) occurs when a ball hit from a tee finishes in the cup.

According to Carrick Wealth Managing Director of Malawi, Gomezgani Kumwenda, they have done this to show appreciation to clients and raise awareness of our services.

“Carrick Wealth is an international financial advisory firm based in Blantyre with head office in Cape Town which opened doors in Malawi on the 2nd April, 2018 and is fully regulated by The Reserve Bank of Malawi. It specializes in providing financial advice from an offshore perspective with regards to growth, protection and preservation of wealth for individuals,” he said.

The Carrick group operates in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mauritius and now Malawi. It has over 300 million dollars under asset and management.

Head of Marketing and Communication for FDH Bank Levie Nkunika the tournament has been organized as a platform for engagement with their clients.

“As a progressive and listening bank, from time to time we engage our clients to hear their changing requirements, to share with them our latest innovations inspired by their feedback and the plans we have in store. Above all we take the opportunity to express our gratitude for the business they give us as we facilitate their growth with relevant financial and banking solutions,” he said.

The tournament is code named the FDH One Click Invitational Golf following the recently launched FDH One Click Bulk Payment Solution launched last week at the BICC in Lilongwe.

At the same event the bank unveiled the new FDH Corporate Suite for better specialized service.

Last year, FDH Bank hosted a number of golf tournaments in Nchalo and Lilongwe.

FDH Bank is one of the fast growing bank in Malawi and has over 54 branches and 96 ATMs and a bunch of exciting digital products.

