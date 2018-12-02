FDH Bank donates K5m to Blantyre health week

FDH Bank has donated K5 million towards the Blantyre City Health week and Clean Premises competition o ensure hygiene and sanitation.

Head of Personal and Business banking at FD, Kawawa Msapato said they decided to help towards the health week – which seeks to engage residents of the city in cleaning activities – as they are residents of the city.

“As FDH Bank we decided to help because as a corporate citizen we also reside in Blantyre and most of our staff members and customers also reside here. We are looking at the benefits of having a clean city and that is why we decided to support this initiative,” said Msapato.

He also said the bank would love to see Blantyre as a clean city which will attract tourists when they visit the country.

“When we go to other countries we see other cities that are not clean. Blantyre city is a clean city and we want to uphold that so that when visitors come, they should be attracted to our city,” said Msapato.

In his remarks, Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo thanked FDH Bank for the support saying it will help in launching the health week and the clean premises competition.

“We will need items like gloves and other materials to make our city clean and FDH Bank has come in at the right time to help us financially and we ask other organizations to emulate the example set by FDH Bank,” said Ndipo.

He said they want to set the mindset of residents of the city in terms of cleanliness and added that since the launch of the health week last year, there has been improvement of the cleanliness in the city.

Ndipo told a news conference earlier in the week that they have extended the health week which starts on Monday and will run up to February next year to change the mindset of the residents to participate fully in the cleanliness of their respective areas.

The Clean Premises competition judges chairperson Patrick Kamkwatira hailed the competition, saying it is a driving force to active participation.

“We are looking forward to introducing the best media coverage on the same to ensure that information reaches a wide audience,” he said.

Activities that are expected to be undertaken during this period include sweeping in the streets, cleaning the drains and cutting long grass along the city’s river banks.

The Health Week was introduced in June last year under the Keep Blantyre Clean and Green Campaign.

