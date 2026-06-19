FDH Bank dragged into Malawi banking storm as customers allege misconduct and chronic delays

Mounting frustration over Malawi’s commercial banking sector is drawing fresh scrutiny to FDH Bank, as customers challenge the perception that the institution has escaped the service‑delivery failures plaguing its competitors.

The backlash follows a Nyasa Times report that captured a wave of public complaints on social media, where users accused National Bank of Malawi, Ecobank and Old Mutual of chronic inefficiency and poor customer care.

FDH Bank and NBS Bank were initially spared. But subsequent comments suggest that the problems are more systemic than first acknowledged.

Several customers said FDH Bank suffers from the same operational weaknesses seen across the sector.

Melvin Mwandira, one of the more vocal contributors, said the bank’s customer service “needs improvement”, citing long queues, slow processing and understaffed counters.

“Long queues are never attended to on time,” he said, alleging that some counters remain closed even when banking halls are full, forcing customers to wait outside.

He further accused some staff of unprofessional conduct.

“Some female tellers are rude to customers, seemingly assuming that everyone is a peasant farmer from remote areas.”

The complaints echo broader concerns about Malawi’s banking industry, where customers have long criticised sluggish service, opaque communication and a perceived lack of accountability.

FDH Bank, established in 2008 under FDH Financial Holdings Limited, emerged from the restructuring of First Discount House Limited, a firm founded in 2000 through a partnership involving Thomson Mpinganjira, Press Corporation, Old Mutual Life Assurance (Malawi) and Zimbabwe’s Kingdom Financial Holdings.

The bank’s governance environment is also under renewed attention following a recent Supreme Court of Appeal ruling. A nine‑member panel led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda upheld a High Court decision affirming that the Reserve Bank of Malawi acted lawfully when it ordered Afrasia Kingdom Zimbabwe Limited (AKZL) to relinquish its shareholding in FDH Financial Holdings.

Regulators cited concerns over AKZL’s liquidity and capital adequacy.The ruling closes a long‑running dispute over ownership and regulatory compliance—an issue that, combined with customer complaints, raises fresh questions about oversight, service standards and the broader health of Malawi’s financial sector.

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