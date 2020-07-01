FDH Bank, Namadingo promote 14-year-old artist Made See

FDH Bank has given out a K2 million package to a 14-year-old up-and-coming singer Medson Kapeni aka ‘Made-See’ identified by their brand ambassador Patience Namadingo.

The package will ensure it carter for his education studies and nurture his talent in music recording project. Made-See is a Form Three student.

FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said the bank is impressed with the young artist talent.

“Our brand ambassador Patience Namadingo identified ‘Made-See’ through his own talent and produced a song with him. We were impressed with the young man’s talent and we also emphasized his need for resources to nurture his talent and complete his studies,” said Lusinje.

“We therefore quickly prepared a K2 Million package to cater for this. As a homegrown bank and a bank that champions growth, youth development falls under our radar,” said Lusinje.

She said the K2 Million package to Made See will be followed through by the bank and the brand ambassador to ensure that he gets maximum benefit from it and to nurture his talent through mentorship from Namadingo.

A video of a song ‘Akufuna malipiro’ recorded by Namadingo and Made-See which was premiered on Namadingo’s Facebook Page on Monday evening gives a glimpse of the young boy’s talent.

In the video Made-See tells Namadingo that he walked all the way from Lunzu where he lives with his granny after his father left him since he was five years old.

“I want you to listen to my music and help me,” Made-See begs Namadingo.

“I want to get famous like you,” he told Namadingo.

Namadingo said the boy has ‘immerse talent’ and he will help him finish school and nurture his talent.

FDH Bank has mostly nurtured talent through Youth Sports Development and sponsor Mayor’s Trophy currently to the tune of K55 Million.

The FDH Bank also sponsor Football Association of Malawi and Netball Association of Malawi to the tune of K450 Million and K360 Million and platforms for youth sports development.

