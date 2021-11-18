FDH Bank ready to break even on African trade and global banking market

Buoyed by endless passion for excellence and spurred by its insatiable quest for international aggrandizement, Malawi’s leading commercial bankers, FDH Bank plc has announced plans to build and grow long-term sustainable business relationships and partnerships with clients across and beyond Africa.

An all Malawian financial institution, FDH Bank says it is ready to expand its business and services to the global market through reputable international business connections and partnerships in the African continent and beyond its borders.

FDH Bank plc Acting Managing Director George Chitera made the remarks on the sidelines of the Pan-African Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) taking place in Durban, South Africa where the bank is a key partner.

“We are looking at facilitating trade across Africa and have taken this opportunity to increase our visibility to potential clients, engage new trade partners and cement existing relationships with its global counterparts,” said Chitera.

As one of the partners of the fair, FDH Bank plc has so far expressed optimism about trade and investment opportunities at the fair.

“From the onset of the fair, we have interfaced with various key African trade actors and stakeholders as well as those beyond Africa,” said Chitera

“The vision of FDH Bank plc is to be the leading provider of first class financial solutions in Malawi and the Southern African region and platforms like these are the doors to facilitating the success and implementation of that vision,” he added

FDH Bank Plc has joined big corporates such as Dangote, as event partners and the $40 billion in trade and deals are expected to be sealed from the fair which include 55 countries and over 1100 exhibitors and 10, 000 attendees.

“This is a key opportunity for FDH Bank plc to position itself as a major facilitator for trade and business in Africa and beyond,” said Chitera.

FDH bank. a Malawian wholly-owned commercial bank and licenced by the Malawian Central Bank and national banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of Malawi, was founded in 2008, as a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited (FDHFHL), a financial holding group, formed in 2007 to replace First Discount Holdings Limited (FDH).

In July 2015, FDH Financial Holdings Limited successfully acquired 75 percent ownership of Malawi Savings Bank, together with its subsidiary MSB Forex Bureau Limited.

In July 2016, FDH Financial Holdings Limited completed the merger of FDH Bank Limited and Malawi Savings Bank Limited (MSB) and the merged bank adopted the name FDH Bank Limited.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!