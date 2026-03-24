FDH Bank Rewards Top Netball Stars as Blue Eagles Dominate Season Awards

FDH Bank Plc has recognised outstanding netball players for their exceptional performances in the FDH Premier Netball League, marking the end of a competitive season that started in August last year.

The awards ceremony, held on March 22 at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Sports Complex, celebrated players and officials who stood out throughout the campaign.

League champions Blue Eagles emerged among the biggest winners, collecting two major awards. Coach Madano Thepeteya was named Best Coach, while Takondwa Lwazi won Best Centre. Each received K300,000.

Civonets also made a strong showing, securing two awards. Martha Dambo was named Best Defender, while Cynthia Khunga took home the Best Shooter accolade. Both players received K300,000.

Lioness player Edna Julius was recognised as the Most Upcoming Player and awarded K300,000 for her impressive rise during the season.

Vanessa Sisters’ Mphatso Banda scooped the top individual honour, being named Most Valuable Player and receiving K500,000 for her outstanding performances.

Speaking during the ceremony, FDH Bank Plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi urged players to take discipline seriously if they want long-term success.

“Your talent is a gift, but your longevity is a choice. Maintain a professional diet and stay committed to your training,” he said.

Blue Eagles coach Thepeteya said the awards and championship title reflect the team’s strong coordination and hard work.

“As a team, we are happy. Our coordination helped us win both the championship and individual awards,” he said, while also commending FDH Bank for supporting the growth of netball and exposing young talent.

The event also recognised excellence in sports journalism. Solom Manda was named Best Print Reporter, Madalisto Nkhoma Best Online Reporter, Foster Mkwamba Best Radio Reporter, Yasin Limu Best TV Reporter, and Mibawa TV was awarded Best Media House.

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