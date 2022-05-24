FDH bank sends Malawi Queens to Camp as they prepare for Commonwealth Games

The all conquering Malawi Queens Tuesday started a two-week camp in Blantyre in preparation for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in the United Kingdom (UK) courtesy of the Malawi netball national team official sponsors, FDH Bank.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Isaac Chimwala said the camping has been arranged with financial support from national netball team official sponsors FDH Bank.

Chimwala said: “FDH Bank has pumped in K15 million towards the camp, whose two-week adjusted budget is K21 million.” NAM extends its appreciation and gratitude to the bank for the financial support. We also call upon other corporate entities to join hands with our official sponsors in light of the reduced budget so we can send a strong team to the Commonwealth Games.

“The team deserves support from every corner of the nation to ensure a successful trip to the games.”

Meanwhile, 28 players have been called up for the Queens’ camping with First Choice Tigresses contributing seven, which is the highest number.

The Tigresses players are Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya, Beauty Basiyawo, Laureen Ngwira, Tendai Masamba, Francine Chipeta, Flora Chipeta and Martha Dambo.

Kukoma Diamonds and Blue Eagles have each contributed five players. Diamonds players are Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira, Bridget Kumwenda, Shabel Bengo, Shira Dimba, Jessica Sanudi while Eagles players are Takondwa Lwazi-Mtonga, Madalitso Mkandawire, Molly Chisambiro, Chifuniro Moses and Maggie Sikwese.

Civonets have three players in the squad, namely, Jane Chimaliro, Rose Mkanda and Mary Nyirenda. Imosys has Joana Kachilika, Lioness Thandie Galeta, Mafco have Brenda Luwanda, Shizaella Queens Florence Gamuka and Mzuzu Queens Hope Mdala complete the list.

Malawi netball exports Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda (Melbourne Vixens), UK-based shooter Joyce Mvula (Manchester Thunder) and goalkeeper Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda (Strathclyde Sirens) have also been included.

Queens coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa on Saturday said she was happy that she will now physically assess the players after weeks of doing it online thanks to telecommunication service providers TNM plc, who have been providing the players and the technical panel with data bundles for the last six months.

The Queens camping comes three months after the initial physical sessions and weeks after the Malawi Commonwealth Games Association (MCGA) faulted NAM and other disciplines for laxity ahead of the global competition.

At present, the Queens are the only ones in Group B of the Commonwealth Games who were yet to intensify their preparations as Uganda, New Zealand, England, Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland have already reached as far as having their final 18-player squads.

