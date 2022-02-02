FDH Bank swiftly responds to flood disaster as the bank donates K27.5m

The FDH Financial Holdings Limited has swiftly responded to calls for help to hard hit flood victims by donating K27.5 million to the cause.

FDH Bank has become the first bank bro respond to President Lazarus Chakwera’s emphatic plea for help for the over 800, 000 victims hit by Cyclone Ana triggered floods.

The bank handed over a K27.5 million cheque to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) on Tuesday.

FDH Managing Director Mike Chiwalo said as a home grown financial institution, they felt duty bound to assist.

He said the money is a contribution from the company’s three subsidiaries of FDH Bank Plc (Mk15 million); First Discount House Limited (MK 7.5 million); and FDH Money Bureau (MK5million).

“We have been dismayed by the floods, it has left many families destitute. We are therefore extending a helping hand,” said Chiwalo.

Receiving the money, Director of Response and Recovery for DODMA Moses Chimphepo said the money will greatly assist as the flood has affected 19 councils in the South.

In the 19 councils the flood has affected over 800,000 people.

About 122 people are in camps in 13 districts.

According to DODMA, 33 people have been confirmed dead, with 20 others still missing.