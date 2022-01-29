FDH Banks fuels Flames with bus offer

FDH Bank plc have offered to buy a luxury coach for the Malawi National Football Team following their impressive run.

FDH Bank, who are the official sponsors of the Flames, made the pledge through their chief executive officer William Mpinganjira on Wednesday when he paid them a courtesy call after their impressive performance at Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Reads a statement posted on FAM Facebook page: “We have been with the team for six years now and we are happy with the progress that we have made together along the way.

As a token of appreciation for your performance here in Cameroon, we will buy you a brand-new coach.

“The purchase of the bus is over and above our annual contribution to the Flames. This is just the beginning of more good things to FAM.”

FDH Bank sent a number of its executive management to support the Flames in Cameroon.

Reacting to the development, Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu was grateful to this gesture.

“This is awesome FDH Bank. You are one in a million. Our heartfelt thanks for going out of your way. This is beyond our wildest dreams. The Flames are proud of FDH Bank for being with us through thick and thin,” he said.

FDH Bank also sponsors the richest cup in Malawi, FDH Bank Cup valued at K90 million a year with the winners pocketing K20 million. They also sponsor national netball team as well as the national netball cup expected to start this year after Covid-19 restrictions on public gathering delayed it after it was launched two years ago.

