FDH employee awards demonstrates commitment to staff and welfare development

Through Machawi Employee of the Year Awards, FDH Holdings Plc says it remains committed to staff development and welfare in order to facilitate their staff’s growth as well as of their customers whom the Group strives to serve better every day.

During presentation of the third Machawi Employee of the Year Award to Batwell Kawerenga — Agency Officer at Jenda FDH Bank Service Centre — Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira said business growth of its employees is FDH Group’s soul.

Thus, the growth of their employees “in turn speaks to the growth of the Group at large”, said Mpinganjira as he took cognizance that previous winners have grown tremendously in their careers and have assumed bigger roles with bigger responsibilities.

Kawerenga will be treated to an all-expense paid holiday in Paris, France while his two runners-up will be hosted to another all-expense paid weekend gateway at a resort of their choice — all together with their spouses.

The runners-up are Benson Chande, a forex teller at FDH Money Bureau and Benjamin Kanjira, who is Dealings Operations Manager at First Discount House.

The first awardee in 2019 was Mercy Mchacha who was sent to Cape Town, South Africa while Account Relationship Manager Pempho Khomba went to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Our 2021 Machawi Employee of the Year grew profitability of his service centre at Jenda on the border between Kasungu and Mzimba Districts by 373% and raked in a huge low-interest deposit of close to K2 billion that boosted the bank’s profit,” Mpinganjira said.

“On top of this, Batwell is a general star performer with exceptional leadership skills — an epitome of hard work, who has made us proud.”

He added that this was not a mean achievement and the senior management team that accompanied him can agree with him that “this young man has truly earned the Employee of the Year — beating other contenders Chande; Kanjira; Albright Ngwende; Madalitso Mchere-Banda; Charles Kalindekafe; Austin Huwa; Thanks Kamodzi and Bartholomew Mombaya.

Runner-up Chande was rewarded for innovative ways of sending money without incurring losses, “which has significantly contributed to FDH Money Bureau’s performance increasing revenue growth by 335%.

Kanjira exhibited excellent performance consistently throughout the year as Dealings Operations Manager at First Discount House.

“He has managed to lead the Dealing Desk at the most challenging time when the market was mostly in short position without incurring trading losses while embodying hard work and good leadership skills which immensely contributed towards the achievement of the company’s performance targets for the year.”

FDH’s Head of Human Resource, Chrispin Chikwama said they have other awards meant to inspire the staff to work hard and include Employee of the Month of which over a 100 were awarded; Spot Award in which 13 received prizes and an Innovation award given to one employee over the past year.

Others are Service Centre Award (29); Team Spot (6); Long Service and Employee of the Quarter (20) that culminate into Employee of the Year

“I would like to congratulate all FEH Group employees for their continue team work and dedication through they year, as well as congratulate those who won other awards in Machawi Employee Awards programme.

Mpinganjira was in the company of top management that included newly-appointed FDH Bank Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi; Deputy MD, George Chitera, FDH Money Bureau GM, Daniel Khamula; First Discount House MD Mike Chiwalo and other FDH executive management and staff held at their head office in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Mpinganjira took the opportunity to congratulate the new MD Mkulichi, who served as chairperson of FDH Financial Holdings Limited for the past three years, “for joining such a winning team and I challenge him to nurture even more and better winners at FDH Bank”.

Before joining the FDH Group as a director, Mkulichi served in various capacities with Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) including as a director responsible for bank supervision, that included formulating and implementing strategies that ensure the safety and soundness of banking institutions in Malawi.

With over 26 years professional experience in financial regulation, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, treasury management and risk management, Mkulichi has also served on boards of various companies in the country.

Mpinganjira also applauded Chitera, who acted as MD since July and when appointing Mkulichi, FDH Holdings Board said it was “thankful of his impeccable service he offered” adding that the Bank’s success “bears testimony to his self-less dedication and strategic leadership.

