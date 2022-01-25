FDH Group attracts ‘a heap of praise’ for supporting the ‘incredible Flames’

Social commentators and ordinary citizens have heaped praise to Malawi’s home grown financial institution, FDH Financial Holdings Limited, the FDH Group, for contributing significantly to the Malawi national team, popularly known as the Flames all the way to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) through the FDH Bank mouth-watering financial sponsorship.

FDH Bank Plc is the official sponsors of the Flames, who are the only team from Southern and Eastern African region to cruise through to the last 16 of Africa’s most prized and prestigious football tournament, renewed its partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) last year by doubling the sponsorship amount from K60 million to a staggering K120 million translating to K360 million for three years from (2021 – 2024.

FDH Bank Plc has been sponsoring the National Soccer Team since partnering with the Football Association of Malawi in August 2016.

For Flames success at the AFCON, Malawians from across the divide have hailed the FDH Bank, the official sponsors of the Malawi national team for the teams spirited display at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, leading to its historic qualification to the knockout stage.

Renowned Social Media influencer and writer, Geneva based Onjezani Kenani said FDH Bank needs to be commended for financially supporting the country’s incredible national football team, which has done wonders in the continental football showpiece, AFCON 2022 at an hour of need.

Said Kenani: “I think in the private sector, the company we need to applaud for contributing significantly to the shaping of the Flames is FDH Bank. FDH does not show up just to grab publicity by by showering gifts on goal scorers – it helps the team at the hour of need. Keep doing what you do, FDH.”

Kenani said FDH are the ‘Real McCoys’ of Flames success as they have been supporting the national side in times of need and when nobody else showed up to help the team.

A social media user, Richard Dausi commenting on Kenani’s Facebook post, where he (Onjezani) expressed his appreciation for FDH part in the Flames successful journey to AFCON finals in Cameroon, said: “I give a heap of praise to FDH. I think I should be banking with FDH Bank.”

Precious Chitsoka quipped: “let’s go and open accounts there.”

“I agree one hundred percent that FDH needs to be praised for their relentless support for the Malawi national team. They nailed it and are part of the reason the Flames qualified to the AFCON finals,” applauded Zomba based, Nellie Gomani.

Apart from sponsoring the Flames, FDH Bank also sponsors an annual sponsorship of K90 million, which translates to K270 million in three years and this means that in three years FDH Bank Plc is pumping more than K630 million to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Flames.

FAM President, MacMillan Walter Nyamilandu in an interview from Cameroon expressed deep gratitude at the exponential response of FDH Bank Plc for its 100 percent sponsorship to the Malawi national team.

Said Nyamilandu, who is also a former Flames defender: “FDH Bank Plc is a true friend of Malawi football. Not only a friend, but we are talking about a serious partner that has vested interest because we have a lot of friends that will come and watch football matches with us, they will support us in one way or the other.

“FDH Bank Plc has become a shareholder that has put so much equity in Malawi’s football for the next years. This shows their selfless commitment in supporting football in Malawi on all fronts.”

“FDH have walked with FAM and the national team side by side through the good and the bad times, during the COVID times, during the wins and the losses, FDH Bank never looked the other side.

Nyamilandu emphasised that FDH Bank deserves a special place of recognition in Malawi’s football for the unwavering support to football describing the bank as a genuine, reliable and an unseasonal and ‘all-weather’ corporate partner in sports development.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited is a diversified investments and financial solutions centre with interests in Banking, Discount House Operations, Forex Bureau operations, as FDHFHL was established in November 2007 as part of the group restructuring to replace First Discount House Limited (FDH), as the holding company of the FDHFHL Group.

FDH was incorporated in accordance with the Companies Act on 8 March 2000 and commenced operations on 8 April 2002.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (also referred to as AFCON 2021 or CAN 2021), known as the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship reasons, is the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021. However, on 15 January 2020, the CAF announced that due to unfavourable climatic conditions during that period, the tournament had been rescheduled to be played between 9 January and 6 February 2021.

On 30 June 2020, the CAF moved the tournament’s dates for the second time to January 2022 following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, whilst retaining the name 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship purposes.

Malawi first qualified for an African Cup of Nations in 1984, when only eight teams competed in the tournament in Ivory Coast – After a 3-0 defeat against Algeria, World Cup participants in 1982 and 1986, the Malawi Flames drew 2-2 in the second game against eventual finalists Nigeria – With a 0–1 loss against Ghana, Malawi ended the group stage with 1 point at the bottom of the table and was eliminated from the tournament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!