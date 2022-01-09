FDH Group honours 64 long serving employees 

Malawi leading home-grown financial institution, FDH Financial Holdings Group, has honoured and awarded 64 long serving employees for their dedication and commitment to quality service delivery and loyalty to the organisation.

The awardees received a Certificate of Long Service and cash prizes depending on the longevity of their years of service. The 64 long service employees include one employee, who has served the group for 20 years and pocketed K200 000 as token of appreciation from the Group. Six employees who have served the FDH Group for 15 years carted home K150 000 each and 57 others who have served for 10 years received K100 000 each for the their hard work in the past decade.

FDH Group Head of Human Resources, Chrispin Chikwama, said the Group has always been committed to employee development and employee welfare hence the running of several employee development and employee appreciation initiatives.

“The Long Service Awards are part of our initiatives that focus on employee development because we celebrate and appreciate the contribution that employees are making to the company “We love to see our employees grow with us and the Long Service Awards manifest our passion towards this growth,” Chikwama said.

According to Chikwama, this is done to recognize and appreciate employees that have contributed to the growth of the company from 10 years of work and thereafter recognized at five year intervals.

One of the awardees, Mwayi Mkandawire, who has worked under FDH Bank Plc for the last 10 years said that she feels honoured to be rewarded.