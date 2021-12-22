FDH Group launches Graduate Scheme Business Start-Ups

FDH Group are signing out from what appeared to be difficulties-laden year on a high note with a new program aimed to equip the youth in creating businesses that would be ideal for Malawi to achieve her 2063 development goals.

Wholly Malawian-owned leading financial institution and commercial bankers, FDH group of companies, operators of FDH bank has launched the bank’s Graduate Start Up (STU) program in a bid to empower and support hardworking and brilliant university graduates venture into the business world with less hurdles.

The initiative falls under the Group’s sustainability program, ‘FDH Cares,’ which is aligned to the Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The FDH group’s Graduate Start Up initiative, the first of its kind in the financial services industry as well as the corporate world, followed a symposium held at Malawi University of Business and Applied Science’s (MUBAS) Faculty of Education and Media Studies, which galvanised the interests of FDH Bank’s acting managing director, George Chitera.

Chitera said the group decided to come up with the initiative in order to help create a conducive environment for graduates who have a knack and the acumen for business so they find it is easy with help at hand saying the bank cares for the young organised individuals willing to make a change.

“Every business starts with a concept which must be disciplined and consistent. It is not easy at the beginning but if it fails, you go back to the drawing board and move on.

“Others think of how and where they can acquire working capital but we at FDH believe that it’s the people’s disciplined ideas that generate capital,” said Chitera.

At least five student companies formed by recent graduates of MUBAS, formerly known as the Polytechnic of Malawi have attracted the attention of FDH Financial Holdings Limited for further nurturing and mentoring.

In total there were seven companies that pitched their business ideas to FDH Financial Holdings top executives in Blantyre on ideas and the nine panel of executives who included FDH Bank acting Managing Director George Chitera settled to nurture the five companies.

The panelists included FDH Money Bureau Managing Director, Daniel Pinto Khamula; First Discount House Managing Director Mike Chiwalo and several FDH Holdings heads of departments.

After the nurturing and assessment, the most viable ones from the five will eventually get funding upon their graduation from MUBAS with continued mentoring by the financial services providers.

After sharing with the rest of the FDH Holdings’ management team, they resolved to gather the students again for the real time presentations named FDH Graduate Start Ups.

Chitera, while assuring the presenters not to be intimidated by the positions of the panellists and the rest of the top management team present in the hall, impressed on them that if successful, the FDH Graduate Start Ups shall be made into an annual event.

The nine companies of the the final year the MUBAS students have formed are: Clean Energy of Enterprise; Direct-Connect Real Estate Solutions; Kuwali Interior Design & Decoration; Clean Energy of Malawi; My Artistic Dream School of Art and Gallery; Rise & Shine Secondary School; The Public Eye; Umodzi Farm and Yours Truly Event Planning and Management.

The five that have been selected for further assessment and nurturing were Clean Energy of Enterprise (CLEE); Direct-Connect Real Estate Solutions (Di-coRES); Kuwali Interior Design & Decoration (KIDD); My Artistic Dream (School of Art and Gallery) and Rise & Shine Secondary School.

Headquartered in Blantyre FDH Bank was founded in 2008, as a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited (FDHFHL), a financial holding group, formed in 2007 to replace First Discount House Limited (FDH)

In July 2015, FDH Financial Holdings Limited successfully acquired 75 percent ownership of Malawi Savings Bank, together with its subsidiary MSB Forex Bureau Limited.

In July 2016, FDH Financial Holdings Limited completed the merger of FDH Bank Limited and Malawi Savings Bank Limited (MSB). The merged bank adopted the name FDH Bank Limited. The merger of the two banks culminated in the merger of FDH Money Bureau Limited and MSB Forex Bureau Limited. The merged entity adopted the name FDH Money Bureau Limited

As of 31 December 2019, the total assets of FDH Financial Holdings, the holding company of the bank, were valued at MWK:218.2 billion (approx. US$303 million), with shareholders’ equity valued at MWK:22.4 billion (approx. US$31.1 million).

