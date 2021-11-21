FDH shines at 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair

Malawi’s leading commercial banker, Stock Exchange listed FDH Bank impressed the international stage and left an indelible mark at this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa.

FDH Plc, which is the only Malawian bank to have participated at the 2021, mounted a business stand at one of the continent’s biggest business trade fairs to showcase its business packages.

Chippi Saka, a Malawian based in South Africa and working as a trade and market officer in the department of economic integration at the African Union Development Agency (AUDA) formerly NEPAD. NEPAD said he has been impressed by FDH bank’s level of excellence and commitment to quality banking services.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times from his base in one of the busiest cities on the African continent, Johannesburg, Saka who is also a qualified accountant, said:

“FDH Bank is a very serious and forward-thinking bank and I am impressed with their professional demeanour at Africa Intra-African Trade Fair.

“I have in the past four days been visiting the Malawi stand at the Intra-African Trade Fair. FDH bank is amazingly impressive – It is the most ‘impressive’ bank and the only bank from my land of birth showcasing their products and services.”

Saka said FDH Bank is ticking all the right boxes in its quest to becoming an international bank adding that all its services are people-centred.

Said Saka: “FDH Bank is meeting people’s needs. FDH is selling itself vigorously to world stage. FDH is repositioning. FDH is breaking barriers.

“FDH has the will, zeal and determination. Soon. Very soon. FDH Bank will be amongst the pan-african Escobars of the banking world. They have the drive and a dedicated professional team that is pushing that drive.”

Michael Antoine said: “For too long now, the other banks have been resting on their laurels, and it is good to see the “new kid” on the banking block ruffling the feathers, go FDH.”

Another South African based Malawian, Abel Chiumia said FDH is a very good bank especially for people in the diaspora as their services are of international standards.

“FDH is Probably the best Bank in Malawi, right now and they are working beyond frontiers and putting our flagship in the world Map,” said Chiumia.

FDH Bank plc Acting Managing Director George Chitera said FDH is proud to be the key partners at Pan-African Intra African Trade Fair.

“We are looking at facilitating trade across Africa and have taken this opportunity to increase our visibility to potential clients, engage new trade partners and cement existing relationships with its global counterparts,” said Chitera.

As one of the partners of the fair, FDH Bank plc expressed optimism about trade and investment opportunities at the fair.

“From the onset of the fair, we have interfaced with various key African trade actors and stakeholders as well as those beyond Africa,” said Chitera

“The vision of FDH Bank plc is to be the leading provider of first class financial solutions in Malawi and the Southern African region and platforms like these are the doors to facilitating the success and implementation of that vision,” he added

At the fair, FDH Bank Plc joined big corporates such as Dangote, as event partners and the $40 billion in trade and deals are expected to be sealed from the fair which include 55 countries and over 1100 exhibitors and 10, 000 attendees.

“This is a key opportunity for FDH Bank plc to position itself as a major facilitator for trade and business in Africa and beyond,” said Chitera.

IATF is an initiative that supports the implementation of the AfCFTA and aims at addressing the gap in trade and market information for the successful realisation of AfCFTA objectives.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has identified intra-African trade as a critical factor for unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

Although the share of intra-African trade as a percentage of total African trade has increased from 10% in 1995 to around 16% currently, it remains low compared to the levels in Europe (59%), Asia (51%), and North America (37%).

One of the key reasons for the low level of intra-African trade is the lack of access to cross-border trade and market information.

Committed to transforming Africa, Afreximbank launched the biennial intra-African Trade Fair in 2018 as a unique platform to connect African buyers, sellers, and investors.

Alongside IATF, Afreximbank also offers a comprehensive suite of products and facilities to support intra- and extra-African trade.

