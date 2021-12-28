Female teachers to pen Kaliyati over nullification of “follow husband” policy.

Female teachers working in public schools have described the abolishment of ‘follow husband’ policy in civil service as a threat to their matrimonial life.

The concerns have risen following the death of a female teacher in Mzimba who committed suicide after education authorities in the district allegedly rebuffed her request to follow her husband who is working in Lilongwe.

The teacher, according to information we’ve in custody, proceeded with the decision to commit suicide after her husband resorted of marrying another woman who he thought would be readily available when ever he would need matrimonial treatment.

“The woman had struggled to find a husband. She only found him at the age of 37. Normally, everyone loves to be in marriage, and the fact that education authorities there rejected her request to follow her husband irked her to the extent of resorting to killing herself,” said Maida Msofi, sister to the deceased.

Further follow up on the issue with authorities in Mzimba established that government, through the ministry of education, abolished the ‘follow husband’ policy, and all lady teachers are required to find someone to cross-post with if they need to follow their spouses.

“This is difficult. To find someone to cross with is not easy. As a result we just leave marriages for jobs. We’ve no option,” complained Trintas Banda, teacher in Mzimba.

In pursuit of the story, this reporter discovered that a group of female teachers, in a quest to implore education authorities, is contemplating on seeking legal guidance and/or audience with the minister of gender, children and social welfare, Patricia Kaliati on the matter.

Yankho Sibale, lead advocate of the move, confided in this reporter that the abolition of the ‘follow husband’ policy by their line ministry has brought psychological torture to them.

“We believe that this is a gender issue. Being educated as a woman doesn’t mean you must not enjoy matrimonial life. We’re soon writing Kaliati, seeking for an audience so that this issue must be addressed,” she said.

Our preliminary findings suggest that government resorted to abolishing the policy after discovery that most female teachers were fleeing from schools in remotest areas, using marriage as a scapegoat.

It was discovered further that as female teachers were running away from such hard to live areas, learners, especially females, were having no role models to inspire them.

