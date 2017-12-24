 Fifa president salutes Malawi football kings: Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

December 24, 2017 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

President of world soccer governing body, Fifa, Gianni Infantino has  saluted Malawi  top  football league champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers for winning the TNM Super League after 11 years of title drought.

Nomads are champions

In a statement addressed to Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu, released on December 22, Infantino said he was pleased with Wanderers feat.

“Be Forward Wanderers are 2017 champions of Malawi football. It me pleasure to send my  warmest congratulations to Be Forward Wanderers for their  first championship title since 2006 and sixth time overall,”  reads the statement in part.

He also the rank and file of the team  for their respective roles that helped them win the title.

“This title is as a result of the determination of the players, the coaches, the  administration, the entire medical and technical staff,  as well as the fans for this great  achievement,” said the statement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Be Forward Wanderers FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message  of football. I remain at your disposal and looking forward  to meeting you soon.”

Wanderers FC chairman Gift Mkandawire  described the message from Fifa as not only a pleasant  surprise but also encouraging.

“We are really humbled that Fifa has decided to wish us the best for winning the title,”  Mkandawire said.

“This is probably the first time to  hear that a Fifa president has congratulated any team in Malawi for winning.”

Wanderers have also joined CAFChampions League and would a team from DRC AS Vita in the preliminary round.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes