Film Association partners Latitude 13 Hotel for arts-related events

As a way of promoting the film industry in the country, Latitude 13 Hotel has partnered with Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) in which the latter will be providing a free space for all arts related activities.

According to the agreement signed, Latitude 13 Hotel will be providing a movie night space, capacity building and workshop venue and film festivals venues at no charge.

Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony in Lilongwe on Thursday, Latitude 13 General Manager Ronald Stilting said the partnership is part of their corporate social responsibility and that they are committed to seeing the movie industry thriving.

Stilting added that partnering with FAMA is part of their corporate identity in promoting culture in countries that they operate.

“This agreement confirms that we are continuing supporting Malawian culture through movies. It has been our philosophy as well to connect to the culture we are operating in. This partnership is ongoing and we will support this industry with whatever we can. We want to turn Latitude 13 as a hub of culture, when people think about Malawian culture they should think about this place and all film makers should feel home when they are in this place,” he said.

However, Stilting said he is happy that many Malawian young people are passionate in movie making and has appealed to the corporate world for more support saying the growth of the industry requires collective efforts.

In his remarks FAMA president Gift Sukez Sukali said they have partnered with the hotel to build a mutual and beneficial relationship through the common interest of boosting the film industry in Malawi.

Sukali said with the coming in of Latitude 13 Hotel, they will be able to conduct cinemas and movie nights every month to allow Malawians enjoy locally produced movies.

“We believe that this partnership will surely strengthen FAMA members’ capacity and improve our film production. We will also be using this place for cinemas and conducting various workshops to capacitate our members. Latitude 13 has proven to be promoting arts sector by providing a platform and venue for all aspects of Malawian art. This is an opportunity for both of us to contribute to the desirable growth of this industry,” he said.

He further announced that FAMA intends to organize a Malawi film festival in November this year to provide a platform for film makes to present their creative ideas, stories and enhance their storytelling skills.

Sukali further appealed to the corporate world to also consider supporting the industry.

