Fire Chavula or Face Protests at MCP Headquarters! Women Activists Dare Chimwendo as MCP Sex Scandal Explodes

Women’s rights activists have issued a bold ultimatum to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda: fire North-South Regional Chairman Joseph Chavula over sexual harassment allegations or face mass protests at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

The warning follows explosive accusations from former MCP Regional Youth Treasurer Lusungu Tembo, who claims she was harassed and unlawfully dismissed by Chavula after rejecting his advances.

Tembo, through her legal counsel Soko & Co., alleges that Chavula sent her unsolicited explicit images and messages, made unwanted sexual advances including physical contact in his office, and later removed her from her post without following due process.

The complaint, first submitted to MCP on June 30, cites serious violations of Malawi’s Gender Equality Act and Penal Code, which criminalize sexual harassment and prescribe up to five years in prison for offenders.

Tembo’s lawyers sent a follow-up letter on July 21 directly to Chimwendo, demanding that the party take immediate action by dismissing Chavula, reinstating Tembo, and issuing a formal apology. The lawyers warned that if no response is made by Friday, July 25, they will escalate the matter to civil court, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, and law enforcement.

Women’s groups, led by the Malawi Women’s Rights Network (MWRN), have vowed to launch a series of protests if MCP leadership fails to act.

“Chimwendo must choose: protect women or protect predators,” said MWRN spokesperson Ellen Maseko. “If Chavula is not fired by Friday, we will occupy MCP headquarters. The silence from the party is not just disappointing—it’s dangerous.”

The scandal has landed MCP in hot political waters just months before the 2025 elections. Critics argue that the party’s reputation on gender equity is on the line, especially as it battles past criticism over its handling of internal misconduct cases.

As Friday’s deadline nears, all eyes are on Chimwendo and the MCP hierarchy—will they confront the crisis or allow it to deepen the party’s growing credibility gap?

