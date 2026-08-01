First Capital Bank, Anadkat donate K35m to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences

First Capital Bank (FCB) and its founder Hitesh Anadkat have donated K35 million to the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes), with the funds directed toward supporting financially disadvantaged students and the university’s Alumni Association launch dinner.

According to a statement from the Kuhes Alumni Association, K30 million of the sponsorship will go toward annual financial support for students facing economic hardship, while the remaining K5 million will fund the association’s launch dinner, held tonight at the Bingu International Convention Centre.

Kuhes vice-chancellor Professor Macpherson Malewa described the contribution as a strategic investment in the country’s healthcare workforce, saying it would help ensure that financial constraints do not prevent talented students from pursuing careers in healthcare.

“This generous commitment by First Capital Bank and Mr Hitesh Anadkat is an investment in the future of healthcare in Malawi,” Malewa said.

He noted that the partnership between the university and FCB extends beyond this latest donation, pointing to previous support including the construction of a student hostel and the sponsorship of tuition fees for numerous students over the years.

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